UN Secretary General announces investigation into UNRWA
Channel 4 News reports on the impact of a potential UNRWA closure on nearly six million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, after the UN Secretary General announced an investigation into the organisation following Israeli claims that 12 of the agency's more than 13,000 staff members in Gaza were involved in the 7 October attacks, resulting in several countries, including the UK and the US, to withdraw their financial support.
February 7, 2024 at 2:50 pm