German university students protest Israel’s military assault on Gaza

German university students demonstrated, Thursday, in Berlin against Israel’s military assault on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Around 100 students gathered in front of the Freie Universitaet, or Free University, waving flags and shouting to express solidarity with Palestinians.

They carried signs and banners bearing messages that read: “Stop the hypocrisy”, “The only solution is to end the Occupation” and “Freedom for Palestine”.

Protest spokesperson, Cicilia, criticised the University’s Board for exerting pressure on students who criticise Israel’s military operations and want to express support for Palestinians.

“Pro-Palestinian voices are silenced, and repressed. The University administration allows the police to enter the campus and disrupt peaceful demonstrations. This happens when genocide is happening in front of our eyes. We are demonstrating against this,” she told Anadolu.

The German government has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel but has come under growing pressure recently due to the killings of civilians and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

A recent poll said 61 per cent of Germans found that Israel’s military actions in Gaza are unjustified as they have claimed too many civilian victims. Only 25 per cent voiced support for Israel.

