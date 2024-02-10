Israel is to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any ground assault Kann 11, an Israeli channel, spoke about an Israeli alert to neighbouring countries detailing the possible ground assault of Rafah city in Gaza. The assault is hanging on two conditions, one of which is evacuating the city from civilians, who are estimated to be over a million. The other condition is the Egyptian authorities’ approval regarding the ongoing assaults underneath the Philadelphi Corridor. Israel is discussing the possibilities of the relocation of civilians with promised assistance and services to the relocation areas.