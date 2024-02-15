Ryanair cancels flights to Israel

Low cost Irish airline Ryanair yesterday announced the cancellation of its flights to Israel.

The company stated in a press release that it had decided to cancel scheduled flights to Tel Aviv starting 27 February.

The decision, it explained, was made due to the closure of Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, leaving airlines only able to travel from the more expensive Terminal 3.

Ryanair reinstated flights to Israel on 1 February and was the first low-cost carrier to resume direct flights to the country, forcing it to use Terminal 3, with higher usage charges, rather than use Terminal 1 as it had done before the war.

In a statement to Israel Hayom, Israel Airports Authority said: “At the current passenger volume, there is no economic justification for operating two terminals. Terminal 1 will return to activity if passenger volumes warrant so.”

READ: Report: Air travel to, from Israel declines significantly due to war on Gaza