Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Ryanair cancels flights to Israel

February 15, 2024 at 11:48 am

Ryanair plane seen at the Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel on 11 March, 2020 [Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Ryanair plane seen at the Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel on 11 March, 2020 [Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Low cost Irish airline Ryanair yesterday announced the cancellation of its flights to Israel.

The company stated in a press release that it had decided to cancel scheduled flights to Tel Aviv starting 27 February.

The decision, it explained, was made due to the closure of Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, leaving airlines only able to travel from the more expensive Terminal 3.

Ryanair reinstated flights to Israel on 1 February and was the first low-cost carrier to resume direct flights to the country, forcing it to use Terminal 3, with higher usage charges, rather than use Terminal 1 as it had done before the war.

In a statement to Israel Hayom, Israel Airports Authority said: “At the current passenger volume, there is no economic justification for operating two terminals. Terminal 1 will return to activity if passenger volumes warrant so.”

READ: Report: Air travel to, from Israel declines significantly due to war on Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending