Rafah residents: ‘We will not leave our land, we will protect the resistance’

A number of residents and those displaced in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, announced on Friday that they were: “Aware of some of the calls promoted by the occupation against the resistance with the aim of striking its popular support and spreading division and conflict.”

They confirmed in a statement received by Quds Press: “The residents and those displaced in Rafah categorically support the Palestinian resistance.”

They called on: “The Palestinian factions, popular groups, clans, scholars and national components to play their role in the initiative to protect the popular support and backing emergency and protection committees by forming popular protection committees.”

The statement also called on: “The security services to strike with an iron fist anyone who dares attack our people and their capabilities from any direction and to activate the revolutionary law.”

The people of Rafah and those displaced to it called for: “The formation of popular protection committees to strengthen the people and protect them from the infiltration of war merchants, monopolists, outlaws and fleeing spies, and to form a deterrent against them immediately.”

They asked each: “Sheltering and refuge centre to form its own protection committee in coordination with government emergency committees and Palestinian factions to stop attacks by outlaws. We, the people of Rafah, residents and displaced, confirm that we will not leave our land, and we will protect the resistance. We will not migrate, neither by force nor voluntarily. We, along with all those concerned, will protect our land, our resistance, our homes, and our honour, and we will be an impenetrable wall in the face of the occupation and its supporters.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support, with its planes bombing the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and Palestinian civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their residents. The occupation has also prevented the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The occupation’s continued aggression against Gaza led to the deaths of 28,775 martyrs and the injuries of 68,552 people, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of Gaza’s population, according to the Strip’s authorities and international bodies and organisations.

