Algeria submits draft UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Algeria said Sunday that it has submitted a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu news agency reported.

The state-run television said the draft will be put for a vote by the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Algeria is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Algerian draft is opposed by the US, which wields the veto power on the council.

US delegate to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that the Algerian draft resolution “will not be adopted,” hinting that Washington might use the veto to reject the draft.

According to US diplomatic sources who spoke to Anadolu, the Algerian draft calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian purposes based on last month’s interim order by the International Court of Justice, which obliges Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in the territory.

READ: 2-state solution should move past talk into implementation, says Palestinian premier