EU foreign affairs chief says Israel cannot defeat Hamas through fighting

February 19, 2024 at 3:05 pm

European Commission Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium on February 13, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images]

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Sunday that Israel cannot defeat Hamas through military means. Speaking during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Borrell stressed the need to present a plan for the Palestinian people based on a two-state solution.

He stressed the need for unity in playing a geopolitical role in the Israeli-Palestinian issue, similar to the situation with the Ukrainian file. He also noted that there were different approaches and many countries wanted to pursue their own agendas.

There will be no peace in the Middle East without a clear direction for the future of the Palestinian people, said Borrell. The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he added, is “not a military” option.

The senior EU official concluded by stating that Hamas is an ideology that cannot be killed and that the only way to defeat it is by presenting a better ideology. He also mentioned that the alternative solution is to ensure that Israelis and Palestinians live together in peace and security.

