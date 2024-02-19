FM: Recognition of Palestine does not require Israel’s approval

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Palestine’s full membership into the United Nations does not require a licence or permission from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his government. All countries, including the US administration, can recognise the State of Palestine without requesting permission from Netanyahu, either legally or politically, it said.

In a press release, the ministry added that Netanyahu not only opposes the creation of a Palestinian state but also actively undermines opportunities for its realisation through policies like advancing the gradual annexation of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, intensifying and enlarging settlements and isolating Gaza.

This is done through a genocidal war against the Palestinians to empty the land of its original inhabitants.

The Israeli government yesterday approved a declaration rejecting unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, in a vote proposed by Netanyahu.

“Israel will continue to oppose a unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” the cabinet decision said, terming such a move as a “massive, unprecedented prize for terror.”

