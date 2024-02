Breastfeeding mothers in Gaza unable to produce milk due to malnutrition A mother who has just given birth at a hospital in Gaza is unable to breastfeed her newborn, Ali, due to malnutrition as millions face starvation with Israel continuing to block aid into the besieged strip. The hospital was also unable to provide formula for the newborn amid supply shortages. After seven hours, a woman was able to provide a syringe containing some milk for the baby to feed.