WHO raises alarm over crisis at Al-Nasr Hospital with patients trapped in 'unbearable' conditions The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the alarm over the crisis at Al-Nasr Hospital amidst dire and unbearable conditions as patients and medics are trapped inside. With no electricity, running water, or proper facilities, the situation is grim inside the hospital. There is significant damage and destruction surrounding the hospital, with burnt and destroyed buildings and debris everywhere. WHO reports that 130 patients and at least 15 doctors and nurses remain inside the hospital in these devastating conditions.