‘It could not be clearer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is immoral’ Labour MP Nadia Whittome condemns Israeli forces' violence and human rights abuses in Gaza during the UK parliament's debate and vote on the Gaza ceasefire on 21 February. Whittome raises serious concerns about the detention of women and girls, citing credible reports of sexual violence by Israeli soldiers. She recounts the heart-wrenching plea of a Gazan girl begging her cat not to eat their bodies if they were killed. Additionally, Whittome highlights the disturbing actions of Israeli soldiers, including stealing and destroying possessions belonging to Gazans. On Wednesday, UK MPs unanimously voted in favour of a motion that advocated for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza.