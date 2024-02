Bassem Youssef criticises Biden and declares he won't vote for him Egyptian-American comedian and TV presenter Bassem Youssef condemns US President Joe Biden's complicity and inaction amid Israel’s war on Gaza, labelling him 'Joe Geriatric Genocide Biden.' In his interview with the BBC, he pokes fun at the notion that not voting for Biden means voting for Trump, stating that he refuses to be ‘blackmailed’ into that choice. Youssef assures that he won't vote for a party that he believes will ruin Middle Eastern affairs in the next four years.