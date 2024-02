Alive but not well: People of northern Gaza suffer as famine spreads A Palestinian man gave his testimony to the famine taking over the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, as aid is not allowed into Gaza. He says a person is lucky to get a crumb of a loaf of animal food mixed with grass bread. Such inadequate nutrition left many children poisoned and with stomach illnesses. He says hunger and famine are eating away at the children while the mothers live in agony. He added: ‘Our people in northern the Gaza Strip are living in a real famine that has never been witnessed in history.’