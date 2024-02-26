Jordan: PM denies ‘land bridge’ for passage of goods to Israel

Jordan’s prime minister has denied reports that the Kingdom has allowed goods to pass through its territory on a so-called land bridge to Israel.

“Jordan will not remain silent on these fabrications,” said Bisher Al-Khasawneh. He called the claims “disgraceful” and an attempt to tarnish Jordan’s position on the Israeli war in Gaza. “There is neither a land bridge nor a maritime one from Jordan, and the transportation arrangements to and from Jordan have remained unchanged for over 25 years.”

The position of the Jordanian government, he insisted, is the same as that of “His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, His Highness the Crown Prince and the people, and we have paid the price for adhering to our principles.”

The prime minister pointed out that Jordan is the only country whose leadership, in reference to King Abdullah, contributed personally to the dropping of humanitarian and medical aid for workers in the Gaza Strip over an area witnessing fierce military operations, with the attendant risks that this airdrop involved.

Hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the alleged land bridge passing through Jordan to transport vegetables and fruit to Israel.

In December, Jordan denied reports about a land corridor as an alternative to the Red Sea route, from Dubai and passing through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, to transport goods to Israel. Israeli Minister of Transportation Miri Regev spoke of an alternative shipping route to avoid the Red Sea, where cargo ships linked to the occupation state are subject to attacks by the Houthi movement in Yemen.

