'No Other Land' about Israeli settler violence wins best documentary award Israeli journalist and director Yuval Abraham says Israeli apartheid 'has to end' during his acceptance speech after 'No Other Land' won best documentary at the Berlin International Film Festival. 'No Other Land' is 2024 Palestinian-Israeli documentary film directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor that depicts Palestinian displacement from a village in the occupied West Bank amid illegal Israeli settlers' violence and army raids. 'Me and Basel are the same age. I am Israeli, Basel is Palestinian and in two days we will go back to a land where we are not equal. I am living under civilian law and Basel is under military law, Abraham said. Abraham said Israeli Channel 11 aired the 30 second segment from his speech, calling it anti-Semitic and as a result, he has been receiving death threats ever since, but still insists that he stands behind every word.