Palestine envoy to UK: 'There can be no return to the status quo ante'

‘After 30 years of Israeli and international deceit, they want us again to negotiate for our rights,’ Palestine’s Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said during his speech at a charitable fundraising event held in London on Sunday. ‘No,’ he asserted. ‘There can be no return to the status quo ante. There can be no negotiations of fundamental rights’. ‘These horrors of the past five months, the tens of thousands killed, the mass destruction, this mass displacement cannot and will not end with vague and broken promises anymore,’ he continued. ‘We’ve had enough of that and continued oppression, rebranding occupation, and we will accept nothing less than the full upholding of Palestinian rights. And in simple terms, Palestinian rights to liberation and return.’

