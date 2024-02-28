Israel uproots 55,000 trees, destroys 9 parks in Gaza

The Israeli occupation state has uprooted around 55,000 trees and destroyed nine public parks, including a zoo, in the Zaytoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City, the local municipality said on Tuesday.

The municipality added that the occupation forces wounded workers in the zoo who tried to gain access to it at the beginning of the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also prevented the delivery of animal feed, leading to their starvation.

The zoo park covers an area of four dunums and houses around 100 animals, children’s playgrounds, seating areas for visitors, and the park management building.

The local council urged international environmental organisations and other concerned international bodies to intervene promptly, denounce the occupation’s environmental crimes, help to reconstruct the damaged facilities, safeguard the trees and wildlife, and supply food and water.

