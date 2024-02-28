Middle East Monitor
Israel uproots 55,000 trees, destroys 9 parks in Gaza

February 28, 2024 at 8:35 am

Palestinian farmers carry the watermelons they collect from their fields to the sales points by putting them in the boxes as watermelon harvest starts in Khan Younis, Gaza on May 17, 2022 [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation state has uprooted around 55,000 trees and destroyed nine public parks, including a zoo, in the Zaytoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City, the local municipality said on Tuesday.

The municipality added that the occupation forces wounded workers in the zoo who tried to gain access to it at the beginning of the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also prevented the delivery of animal feed, leading to their starvation.

The zoo park covers an area of four dunums and houses around 100 animals, children’s playgrounds, seating areas for visitors, and the park management building.

The local council urged international environmental organisations and other concerned international bodies to intervene promptly, denounce the occupation’s environmental crimes, help to reconstruct the damaged facilities, safeguard the trees and wildlife, and supply food and water.

