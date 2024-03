Hundreds of aid trucks stalled at Gaza crossings Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, shared a video depicting hundreds of aid trucks queued up at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, awaiting entry into Gaza. He described the situation as dire, with a civilian population on the brink of starvation. Egeland stated that not a single day has passed since the necessary 500 trucks have been able to cross into Gaza. He emphasised that the current system is broken and urged Israel to take action for the sake of innocent lives.