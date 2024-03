‘The fastest decline in a population’s nutrition status ever recorded’ CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians, Melanie Ward, says Gaza is experiencing ‘the fastest decline in a population's nutrition status ever recorded. That means children are being starved at the fastest rate the world has ever seen.’ Speaking to CNN’s Isa Soares, she said, ‘We could end this starvation tomorrow very simply if they would just let us have access to people there,’ but the Israeli military is not allowing it.