12 KM away from home: Palestinian child found lost on his search for flour Palestinian journalist Mohamed Shahin engages young Oday who walked over 12 Kilometres away from his home in Beit Lahia, hoping to get some of the airdropped flour for his family. As massive destruction removed all distinction on Gaza’s roads, Oday couldn’t recognise where he came from or where he should go to get back. As the war reaches 148 days, famine is now taking more Gazan lives than bullets, with very scarce aid reaching limited areas in Gaza.