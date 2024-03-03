Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces near border with southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that it had targeted an Israeli military force in southern Lebanon, causing casualties, Anadolu reports.

The Israeli force was attacked with “appropriate weapons” near the town of Wazzani, resulting in direct hits, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah also said its fighters struck an Israeli surveillance system near the border, resulting in direct hits.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, meanwhile, reported an Israeli artillery shelling on the towns of Al-Khiam, Marjaayoun and Wazzani.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 30,410 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

