UFC legend Royce Gracie embraces Islam

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) legend, and pioneer of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Royce Gracie has converted to Islam following a meeting with Muslim Youtuber Eddie Redzovic (himself a BJJ black belt and founder of Team Redzovic in Chicago) and prominent Muslim preacher Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq.

In the latest episode of Redzovic’s The Deen Show aired on Friday, the inaugural and three-time UFC tournament champion, Gracie opens up about his thoughts on Islam, the genocide taking place in Gaza, and his intention to visit the holy city of Makkah. He also mentioned, “I don’t drink. I don’t eat pork,” which already aligns with Islamic practices.

News of Gracie’s conversion to Islam comes a mere 10 days after the famed fighter received backlash online on social media for a post, apparently in support of Israel. In a post on Instagram made on 19 February, which is still not deleted, he said:

“When I first heard about what was happening in Israel, I didn’t hesitate to reach out privately to my friends there. But now, I want to make it loud and clear: I’m standing with you, and I’m standing with Israel against terrorist groups or any form of terrorism.”

Following this, BJJ black belt Idriz Redzovic, a cousin of Eddie is reported to have set up the meeting at the Deen Center. Idriz Redzovic stated:

“Before all the people come on here and start hating about Royce Gracie IG post on Israel stance last week, he went on show to hear the other side of the story, the Palestinian side. He ended up taking his shahada [testimony of faith]. Allah is the best of all planers.”

“Be patient and wait to see the show that airs soon on the deenshow before you say something wrong. We are Muslim and should not act like others that are not.”

