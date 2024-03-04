Turkiye hopes Ukraine ceasefire talks can start soon

Turkiye hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon, Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Fidan met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He told reporters he had discussed a number of issues with Lavrov, including Ukraine, the report added.

“On the issue of Ukraine, our view is that both sides have reached the limits of what they can get by war. We think that it is time to start a dialogue for a ceasefire,” Fidan said.

“That doesn’t mean recognising the occupation (by Russia), but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately.”

NATO member, Turkiye, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has sought to maintain good ties with both nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Ankara has provided military support for Ukraine and voiced support for its territorial integrity, but also opposes sanctions on Russia.

