Turkiye Foreign Minister to attend OIC summit

March 4, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks on the stage during the closing ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Centre in Antalya, Turkiye on March 03, 2024. [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will attend an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, said an official statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

“H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, will attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on 5 March 2024, in Jeddah,” said a Monday Foreign Ministry statement.

“The meeting will follow up the decisions taken at the Arab League-OIC Extraordinary Summit held on 11 November 2023, in Riyadh,” the Ministry added, referring to a meeting where the OIC and Arab League formed a contact group on Gaza to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. The group includes officials from Turkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine.

The statement also said that Fidan will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

As the death toll from Israel’s attacks on Gaza since last 7 October has surpassed 30,000, and the threat of famine continues unabated, Turkiye has been pressing even harder for a ceasefire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and has also advocated unilateral steps if needed.

