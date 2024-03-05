Palestine This Week: Israel's flour massacre and political rifts

Join us for this week’s review of Palestine news as host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani discuss the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries have led to malnutrition and famine. Israel’s culpability in the recent ‘flour massacre’, in which 117 Palestinians were killed, is examined as the Biden administration refuses to enforce US laws prohibiting military aid to countries blocking humanitarian assistance.

We also discuss the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, the progress made by Palestinian factions meeting in Moscow to establish political unity, and the growing concern that Israel may launch an incursion into Lebanon. We touch on the apparent rift within Netanyahu’s war cabinet, signalled by former Defence Minister Benny Gantz’ defiant visit to the US, and ponder whether this may indicate the beginning of a post-Netanyahu era with the US no longer willing to work with the Israeli prime minister.

OPINION: The ‘Flour Massacre’ and Israel’s licence to kill, maim and massacre

Finally, we analyse the potential political consequences for US President Joe Biden, who risks losing voter support in key states like Michigan due to his unwavering backing of Israel and its war effort.

Palestine This Week with Nasim Ahmed is MEMO’s weekly analytical review of the biggest stories coming out of Palestine.

