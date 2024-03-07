Middle East Monitor
Israel paper says Netanyahu plans to stay in Gaza for 10 years

March 7, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Demonstrators, holding banners and flags, gather to stage a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 02, 2024 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images]

The Times of Israel newspaper said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, plans to keep the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip for an additional ten years.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, warned of the fading possibility of stopping the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

For its part, the New York Times also reported on Wednesday that negotiations between Hamas and Israel have reached a dead end.

The American paper said the obstacles to the negotiations were the return of Palestinian men of “military age” to the northern Gaza Strip.

According to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations, Israel has agreed to a gradual return of displaced people who left their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, with the exception of men of “military age”, which was refused by Hamas.

