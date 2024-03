‘The reality on the ground is infinitely worse than the worst videos and photos that we're seeing in the West’ Palestinian-American writer and human rights activist Susan Abulhawa, who recently returned from a two-week visit to Gaza, describes the death, dismemberment, and hunger she witnessed. Renowned for her novel 'Mornings in Jenin,' Abulhawa emphasises that what she personally witnessed in Rafah and other middle areas is incomprehensible, far worse than any recorded footage. She highlights the alarming reality that most people in the north have no idea about what's happening due to their limited connection.