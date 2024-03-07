Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s approval of new settlements in occupied West Bank 

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday Israel’s approval of new settlements in the occupied West Bank. The foreign ministry in Riyadh said that it rejected the decision to build 3,500 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministry added that the Kingdom also condemns such efforts to try to Judaise large parts of the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

“This is in contravention of all international resolutions, international human rights law, and the UN charter. Such acts prevent the achievement of peace and stability opportunities in the region,” insisted the ministry. “The Kingdom reaffirms the need to end the suffering and provide hope for the Palestinian people and enable them to obtain their rights to live in safety and establish their Palestinian state with the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

