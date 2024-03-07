Middle East Monitor
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s approval of new settlements in occupied West Bank 

March 7, 2024 at 11:23 am

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud delivers a speech during a meeeting on the situation in Gaza Strip on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, at the United Nations Offices, in Geneva, on December 12, 2023 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday Israel’s approval of new settlements in the occupied West Bank. The foreign ministry in Riyadh said that it rejected the decision to build 3,500 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministry added that the Kingdom also condemns such efforts to try to Judaise large parts of the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

“This is in contravention of all international resolutions, international human rights law, and the UN charter. Such acts prevent the achievement of peace and stability opportunities in the region,” insisted the ministry. “The Kingdom reaffirms the need to end the suffering and provide hope for the Palestinian people and enable them to obtain their rights to live in safety and establish their Palestinian state with the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

