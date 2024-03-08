Middle East Monitor
Algeria president visits hospitalised Palestinian family

March 8, 2024 at 10:59 am

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers, Algeria, on January 16, 2024. [Billel Bensalem / APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday visited a Palestinian family being treated for wounds sustained as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Algerian state television reported that President Tebboune visited the Palestinian family of Abdullah Nasser Arar, who is receiving treatment at Ain Naâdja Military Hospital in Algiers.

The president shook hands with two Palestinian women and their accompanying children, checking on the conditions of their stay in Algeria.

In the last week of December, an Algerian presidential plane transported the family, which includes two sisters, a 22-year-old mother, her infant son and a 16-year-old girl, from El-Arish Airport in Egypt.

The two young women arrived in serious condition and were immediately transferred to the military hospital in Ain Naâdja.

Algeria hopes to receive and treat up to 400 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip; however, wounded Palestinians have not been able to leave the besieged enclave for treatment.

Algeria: Israel’s depriving Palestinian people of their most basic rights a ‘disgrace to humanity’

