Israeli army storms Tulkarm city, Nour Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army stormed Saturday the city of Tulkarm and the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, destroying infrastructure and shooting at an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Anadolu reports.

“A military force stormed the city of Tulkarm and the Nour Shams camp after midnight last night, and continued its operation until 8.30 in the morning (0630GMT) amid armed clashes,” eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Military bulldozers accompanying the Israeli force destroyed the infrastructure, according to the witnesses.

They indicated that “armed clashes broke out between army forces and residents.”

“Israeli army soldiers opened fire randomly … and attacked press crews,” the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

“The occupation forces bulldozed an agricultural area containing greenhouses. They also destroyed the water line in the middle of Nour Shams camp, and an electricity transformer at its entrance, causing a power outage,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the Israeli army opened fire on one of its ambulances in the Nour Shams camp causing damage to the vehicle.

Social media users circulated a video clip of what they said was the detonation of an explosive device with a military bulldozer.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 425 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 4,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 31,000 Palestinians and caused mass destruction and a shortage of necessities.

An interim ruling by the Hague-based court in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

