Turkiye, US agree on importance of ending conflict in Gaza: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkiye and the US agreed on the significance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday after the seventh meeting of the US-Turkiye Strategic Mechanism in Washington, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Turkiye, US in joint statement emphasize the importance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, and to immediately overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the ministry said in the statement released after the meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

The statement also added that the countries relaunched the Turkiye-US Counterterrorism Consultations to “expand cooperation against terrorism that threatens both countries’ national security.”

“Turkiye, US announce they will capitalize on opportunities to advance defense industry cooperation,” the statement also said on economic cooperation.

The ministry added: “Turkiye, US affirm the importance of developing bilateral forums to improve and deepen economic cooperation.”

READ: Turkiye dispatched 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far: President Erdogan