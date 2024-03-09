Yemen: UK announces 2 explosions near ship off Aden coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on Friday that two explosions had occurred near a ship off the coast of Aden, Yemen.

The authority posted a daily summary on X: “UKMTO received a report of an incident 50NM southeast of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating.”

The British Authority called on ships sailing in the region to: “Transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

It said it received reports of: “Two explosions ahead of the vessel. The vessel and crew are reported as safe.”

For months, the UKMTO has been announcing attacks targeting commercial ships passing through the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, given the escalation of tensions in the region as a result of the US and UK targeting Houthi sites across Yemen, in response to its attacks against ships in the Red Sea, which it says are “associated with Israel”.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been subjected to a devastating Israeli war with US support since 7 October, 2023, the Houthis are targeting cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea, using drones and missiles, which has negatively affected the movement of shipping, trade and global supply chains.

