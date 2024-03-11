Netanyahu to decide if Israel forces storm Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked himself with the decision regarding whether or not Israeli occupation forces will storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins today.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said yesterday that Netanyahu intends to assume the responsibility for making the decision on the issue of whether or not occupation forces will storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

Over the past few weeks, Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, and the army called on Netanyahu to make the decision himself because of the possible consequences of such a move, according to the authority.

It believed that this is a result of their lack of confidence in National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A few days ago, Netanyahu rejected a recommendation by Ben-Gvir not to allow residents of the occupied West Bank to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, and to restrict access to the mosque only to Muslims aged over 70 who are Palestinian citizens of Israel.

