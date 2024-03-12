Former Israeli general says Ramadan is ‘a murderous holiday,’ calls for force Uzi Dayan, the former Israeli military general and Knesset member, recently made controversial remarks regarding the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. He described the month as ‘murderous’, saying he was ‘sick and tired’ of the month. Dayan advocated for a heavy-handed approach, emphasising the need for significant security force deployment and minimal concession during this period, and the prevention of Muslims from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque.