Queen Rania says aid airdrops ‘just drops in an ocean of unmet needs’ Queen Rania of Jordan discusses the severity of the Israeli siege on Gaza and the famine gripping the besieged strip. In an interview on CNN with Christiane Amanpour, she said the situation in Gaza has been ‘a slow-motion mass murder of children, five months in the making.’ Speaking about the aid airdrops into Gaza that various countries participated in including Jordan, she said they are ‘desperate measures in order to address a desperate situation’. ‘These airdrops are literally just drops in an ocean of unmet needs,’ she said. ‘So countries should not use them as a way out, nor should they be viewed as an excuse for not doing what needs to be done, and that is implementing an immediate and sustained ceasefire, opening all access points into Gaza particularly land routes, streamlining the inspection process, and making sure that there is safe access within Gaza so that the aid can be distributed.’