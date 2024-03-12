Sudan: army has ‘taken control’ of national radio and television HQ

The Sudanese Army said today that it has taken control of Sudan’s national radio and television headquarters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Reuters has reported.

The building is in Omdurman, across the River Nile from Khartoum and part of Sudan’s wider capital. There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

War between Sudan’s army and the RSF erupted in mid-April last year amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule.

The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of autocratic leader Omar Al-Bashir.

