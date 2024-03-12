Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Sudan: army has ‘taken control’ of national radio and television HQ

March 12, 2024 at 1:33 pm

Plumes of smoke rise on the horizon in an area east of Khartoum as fighting continues between Sudan's army and the paramilitary forces, on April 28, 2023 [AFP via Getty Images)

The Sudanese Army said today that it has taken control of Sudan’s national radio and television headquarters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Reuters has reported.

The building is in Omdurman, across the River Nile from Khartoum and part of Sudan’s wider capital. There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

War between Sudan’s army and the RSF erupted in mid-April last year amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule.

The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of autocratic leader Omar Al-Bashir.

