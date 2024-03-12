Middle East Monitor
Turkiye, Cuba discuss bilateral ties, global issues

March 12, 2024 at 5:46 pm

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz speaks during the opening of the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda on January 19, 2024 [Arman Önal/Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz, and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, discussed on Tuesday bilateral ties, and international issues, Anadolu Agency reports.

“During our meeting, we had the opportunity to evaluate global and regional developments as well as bilateral, economic and trade relations between our countries,” Yilmaz said on X after holding a closed-door meeting with Ruiz in the capital, Ankara.

Turkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, “one of the most important partners” in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, Yilmaz said.

He added that the relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, also met Ruiz. No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Turkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

