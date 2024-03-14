AIPAC lobbyists refuse to hear about starving children in Gaza During a lunch event at the US Congress, Code Pink activists approached lobbyists from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), highlighting the plight of children in Gaza facing forced starvation by Israel. The activists presented photographs depicting the suffering, which were either dismissed and belittled by AIPAC lobbyists or torn up. Israel has killed over 31,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its war on Gaza on 7 October, the majority being women and children. Israel continues blocking aid from entering the besieged strip, placing a quarter of the population on the brink of famine.