Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

AIPAC lobbyists refuse to hear about starving children in Gaza

During a lunch event at the US Congress, Code Pink activists approached lobbyists from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), highlighting the plight of children in Gaza facing forced starvation by Israel. The activists presented photographs depicting the suffering, which were either dismissed and belittled by AIPAC lobbyists or torn up. Israel has killed over 31,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its war on Gaza on 7 October, the majority being women and children. Israel continues blocking aid from entering the besieged strip, placing a quarter of the population on the brink of famine.

March 14, 2024 at 11:46 am

WATCH: White House backtracks on Biden saying Israeli invasion of Rafah is ‘red line’

 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending