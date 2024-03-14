Maliki sent messages to Sadr about returning to politics for next Iraq elections

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki has reportedly conveyed “secret messages” to the leader of the Sadrist movement, influential cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, to enquire about the possibility of his return to political life ahead of the next parliamentary elections in 2025.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, citing five Shia sources, the messages were sent by mediators, which also did not rule out the possibility that early elections would be held if necessary.

The sources say that Al-Maliki met with figures close to Al-Sadr over the past two weeks to explain his position on the elections and possible amendments he is seeking over the electoral law. Last week Al-Maliki, who leads the State of Law Coalition, said that changes to the electoral law are only suggestions for the time being.

The sources added that the amendments would “set the balances within the Coordination Framework” alliance in advance to prevent one single Shia ally from winning the largest number of seats.

A source from the Sadrist movement was quoted as saying: “Maliki is certain Sadr will take part in the next elections. He implied to the mediators that he was prepared to reach an understanding with the Sadrists over the best version of the electoral law that would pave the way for Sadr’s strong return to the political scene.”

The Coordination Framework consists of various Shia political factions with close ties to Iran. Their collective support was instrumental in facilitating the appointment of current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Another source believes an alliance struck between Al-Sudani and the head of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq movement, Qais Khazali, “worries Maliki deeply, which is why he is seeking to counterbalance it by teaming up with Sadr.”

In 2022, Al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics following months of political deadlock and protests by Sadrist supporters backing his call for new elections and the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament, which had failed to form a new government ten months after the parliamentary elections of October 2021.

