South Africa threatens to arrest dual nationals fighting in Israeli army

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor revealed her country would be arresting dual nationals who serve in the Israeli occupation army upon their return to the country.

Israel’s i24 website quoted Pandor as saying: “I’ve already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Force; we are ready – when you come home, we will arrest you.”

In December, South Africa filed a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing genocide in its war on the Gaza Strip.

Pretoria also warned its citizens that those fighting alongside Israel in Gaza could face prosecution at home, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa again condemned the conflict, calling it a “genocide.”

The Foreign Ministry said it was “gravely concerned” that some of its citizens or permanent residents were fighting alongside Israel in Gaza or are thinking of doing so. It stressed that such actions could be in violation of international law and that perpetrators may face prosecution in South Africa.

