Children dying from lack of food and medicine in Gaza as Israel continues to block aid In the heart of northern Gaza, children like six-year-old Fadi, who suffers from cystic fibrosis and a deteriorating medical condition exacerbated by the lack of food and medicine, are the most impacted by Israel’s siege. Channel 4 News’ Foreign Affairs Correspondent Secunder Kermani reports that Israel has prevented hundreds of oxygen cylinders from entering Gaza, along with dozens of power generators and other crucial medical items. Kermani brings to light the growing international pressure on Israel and the attempts to establish aid corridors amid criticism and calls for peace. Amidst the backdrop of a devastated healthcare system and the spread of infectious diseases, the urgency for a sustainable solution becomes ever more critical, as the world watches on, hoping aid efforts are not too late for Gaza's most vulnerable.