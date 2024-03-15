Middle East Monitor
Turkiye to conduct 3 'very important' Black Sea explorations in 2024

March 15, 2024 at 4:51 pm

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. [Hamza Al Ahmar - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. [Hamza Al Ahmar – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye will carry out three critical hydrocarbon explorations in the Black Sea this year, a senior official said on Wednesday, signalling potential new energy discoveries within 2024, local media reports.

“We will conduct explorations in three very important locations in the Black Sea within 2024,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told an event in Istanbul.

Turkiye has ramped up its hydrocarbon explorations in the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean over the years.

It has been developing the 710 billion cubic metre (bcm) natural gas field in the Black Sea, which was gradually discovered in August 2020.

