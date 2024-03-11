Turkiye’s first home-grown turbojet engine is tested

Turkiye announced that its first domestically manufactured maritime missile successfully hit its target in an inaugural test utilising the nation’s first indigenous turbojet engine, Turkish media outlets reports.

According to the report, the test aimed to verify the domestically developed sub-systems and components within the framework of the Atmaca missile project, which Roketsan developed under the auspices of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB).

A video shared by the SSB showed Atmaca being fired from a mobile launcher in Turkiye’s northern-most province, Sinop, before hitting a target in the Black Sea.

The missile was equipped with the nation’s first domestically manufactured turbojet engine, KTJ-3200, developed by Kale Arge.

“Listen to the sound that leads us to the future; that sound will propel us forward,” said Haluk Gorgun, the Head of the SSB.

READ: Erdogan announces March municipal elections will be his final election