Egyptians organise solidarity protest at Rafah border crossing

Volunteers from an Egyptian relief coalition on Friday organised a protest at the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

This was reported by Al Qahera News channel amid Egyptian presidential warnings against hindering the entry of aid to the Strip, which has been suffering a devastating genocidal war waged by Israel since 7 October.

According to the Egyptian channel: “Volunteers from the National Alliance for Civilian and Development Action (AHLI) organised a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in front of the Rafah crossing.”

The Egyptians standing in solidarity at the crossing affirmed their: “Rejection of the brutal aggression against the people of Palestine, and their determination to continue providing humanitarian aid.”

The same channel broadcast footage showing many Egyptian volunteers gathering near the Rafah crossing, chanting slogans.

On Friday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi expressed his hope that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached within “the next few days”.

Egypt, Qatar and the US are leading the mediation efforts to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, with the efforts successfully reaching a week-long truce last December.

Al-Sisi added: “We also seek to bring the largest amount of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.” He warned of: “The danger of blocking the entry of aid into Gaza and using food as a weapon against innocent civilians in the Strip. The people of the Gaza Strip need thousands of tonnes of aid daily to meet Gaza’s needs.”

“Egypt’s tireless efforts to reach a truce in Gaza to bring in the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid, limit the impact of the famine on the people of the Gaza Strip, and to allow the Palestinians in the centre and south of the Gaza Strip to move back towards the north.”

