Occupation forces commit 5 massacres within 48 hours against Gazans awaiting aid

The government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday: “In a flagrant and horrific violation of the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli occupation army committed five massacres and crimes against centres distributing to civilians and individuals working in these centres.”

The media office added in a press statement: “The death toll reached 56 martyrs, in addition to more than 300 wounded.”

It noted: “The occupation army committed these massacres by bombing an aid distribution centre affiliated with UNRWA in the Rafah Governorate, killing five martyrs. It also killed two civilians working to provide aid by bombing their car in the Rafah Governorate and bombed another aid distribution centre in the Nuseirat camp in the Central Governorate, killing eight martyrs.”

“The occupation killed 11 martyrs on Tuesday and Wednesday night and killed more than 30 civilian martyrs last night (Friday) who were waiting for aid to arrive at the Kuwait Roundabout in the Gaza Governorate. The bodies of 23 were transported to hospitals, while more than ten martyrs remained, their bodies lying on the ground. The occupation is preventing anyone reaching them, opening fire on anyone approaching the bodies.”

Borrell: ‘There is evidence Israel is preventing Gaza aid entry’

The office urged: “All the countries of the free world to put pressure on the occupation to stop the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing it is waging against the Palestinian people, which has so far resulted in more than 110,000 victims, between martyrs, wounded, missing persons, and detainees.”

“An immediate stop to the famine before it is too late, opening land crossings, and immediately bringing in the food and relief aid piled up at the land crossings to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through the land crossings, during the holy month of Ramadan,” the office demanded.

The aggression against Gaza has entered its 161st day as the Israeli occupation army continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support. Its continued aggression against Gaza has led to the deaths of 31,490 martyrs and the injuries of 73,439 people, in addition to the displacement of about 85 per cent of the Strip’s population, according to Gazan authorities and international bodies and organisations.