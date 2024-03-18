Middle East Monitor
Erdogan says Western hypocrisy has turned Gaza into world’s largest graveyard for children and women

March 18, 2024 at 12:17 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkiye on February 20, 2024 [Doğukan Keskinkılıç – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the hypocrisy of Western countries, which provide ammunition to Israel to carry out massacres against the Palestinians, “has turned Gaza into the world’s largest graveyard for children and women.” Erdogan made his comment while attending the Old Friends Iftar [Ramadan fast-breaking] programme in Istanbul.

“Turkiye stands by our [Palestinian] brothers and sisters in Gaza with all its capabilities,” said the Turkish leader. “Lies can’t hide our efforts for Gaza.”

He added that international institutions and organisations have “failed once again” in Gaza. “And let us admit as well that the Islamic world did not pass the test during this process.”

President Erdogan pointed out that, “Israel is not alone. It has dozens of supporters standing behind it.”

