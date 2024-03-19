Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Calls for vote of no confidence in Netanyahu's gov’t

March 19, 2024 at 10:38 am

Hundreds of people gather for a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government and demanding his resignation and early elections in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 16, 2024. [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of people gather for a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government and demanding his resignation and early elections in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 16, 2024. [Saeed Qaq – Anadolu Agency]

The leader of the opposition in Israel, Yair Lapid, yesterday called on the Knesset to vote in favour of withdrawing confidence from the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid described Netanyahu’s government as “most insane government in the country’s history.”

Lapid’s speech comes as the voices of extremists in Netanyahu’s government, such as the Ministers of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, grow.

Last week, Lapid said that he would not sit in a government that includes Smotrich and Ben-Gvir because they represent a “danger” to the occupation state, stressing his willingness to make any concessions to reach a deal that returns Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza.

Watch: Nancy Pelosi claims Netanyahu trying to interfere in US elections

Netanyahu is facing criticism from the Israeli public and a number of politicians, including members of the occupation’s war council, due to the situation of the prisoners of war and the government’s failure to find a path to guarantee their safe return. Some accuse him of hindering the deal to release them for “political calculations” to ensure his political survival, according to Anadolu news agency.

Is the war on Gaza Netanyahu's final lifeline? - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Is the war on Gaza Netanyahu’s final lifeline? – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending