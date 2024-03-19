Nancy Pelosi claims Netanyahu trying to interfere in US elections Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent remarks calling for a new election in Israel ‘should be listened to because Israel’s reputation is at risk’ as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deteriorates. Speaking on CNN, she said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ‘barged into our country, our elections’. ‘It's curious to me to see Netanyahu talk the way he does when he tried to interfere in American elections,’ Pelosi said, referring to Netanyahu criticising former US President Barack Obama and the Iran nuclear deal in front of the US Congress.