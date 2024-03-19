EU agrees to sanction violent West Bank settlers

European Union foreign ministers yesterday agreed in principle to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers for attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and to add further sanctions on members of Hamas, Reuters reported.

The decision marked the first time that the EU’s 27 member countries had agreed to sanction violent Israeli settlers, following in the footsteps of the United States and Britain.

“A solid compromise has been agreed at the working level and I hope that this will be continued until full adoption soon, but the political agreement is there,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the ministers met in Brussels.

European officials have also expressed increasing concern about rising violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

It is set to impose additional sanctions on Hamas before sanctioning the Israeli settlers, diplomats said.

That sequencing was important for EU members close to Israel, such as Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, which wanted to make clear they were not equating the two groups.

Hungary had put up the strongest resistance to sanctions on violent settlers, but recently changed its stance, diplomats said.

Borrell said countries that had previously blocked the proposal had now decided to abstain and the list of those who would face sanctions now needed to be rubber-stamped. They face travel bans and asset freezes.

