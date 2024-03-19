Israel issues 100 deportation orders for Palestinians in Jerusalem, rights group says

Israeli occupation authorities have issued 100 deportation orders for Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque since the start of its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023.

According to a report issued by the Wadi Hilweh Human Rights Information Centre in occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation authorities have escalated deportation orders against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and within Israel to the point that it has become a routine policy ahead of religious occasions which deprives hundreds of Palestinians of their right to worship and visit Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the rights group, Israeli forces issued 100 deportation decisions from Jerusalem and the Old City, including 45 deportation decisions from Al-Aqsa specifically, between 7 October and the end of February.

Most of the orders targeted former detainees, men and women, from Jerusalem and inside Israel, the report said, adding that the duration of the orders ranged from one week up to six months. Many of the orders were renewable.

